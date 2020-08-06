Union minister flags off 'medicine van' for Bihar flood victims

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday flagged off a 'medicine van' for the Bihar flood victims. Delhi-based Thakurdwara Trust has provided medicines worth Rs 15 lakh for flood-affected people. Around 2,000 volunteers have been working on the ground to help the flood victims, a statement from the tribal affairs ministry said.

The minister lauded the efforts of retired IAS officer Bhore Lal and his teammates at the Thakurdwara Trust for their selfless service to society, it said. Floods have claimed nine lives in Bihar. More than 66 lakh people across 16 districts have been hit. PTI GVS RHL