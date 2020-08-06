Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya 'historic', says Muslim body

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Thursday termed the 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya a "historic" event. A senior office-bearer of the MRM said that since peace and goodwill prevailed after the Supreme Court ruling in favour of a Ram temple last year and even during the foundation-laying ceremony on Wednesday, it shows that Muslims had given their "silent approval" for the religious structure.

"The ground-breaking ceremony was a historic day for us. We could witness this historic event that neither our forefathers could, nor the future generation will be able to," MRM national convenor S K Muddin told PTI on Thursday. "After the Supreme Court verdict in favour of the construction of a temple of Lord Ram, peace and goodwill had prevailed, which was the case even during the foundation- laying ceremony," he said.

"This clearly shows that Muslims had given their silent approval to the decision in favour of Ram temple," the former vice president of the Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes and Minority Finance and Development Corporation added. "Muslims, according to their faith, can't worship Shri Ram, but have immense respect for the Lord. We congratulate our crores of Hindu brothers on the happy occasion," Muddin said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which marked the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and fulfilment of one of its core poll promises. Millions of people watched the event on television. The apex court had in its verdict given in November last year allowed the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, where 'kar sevaks' had demolished the 16th century Babri mosque in 1992.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town.