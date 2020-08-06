Left Menu
TV actor Samir Sharma found hanging in Mumbai home  

Television actor Samir Sharma, best known for his roles in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Left Right Left”, was found dead in his home in suburban Malad where he lived alone, police said on Thursday.

Updated: 06-08-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:09 IST
Television actor Samir Sharma, best known for his roles in “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Left Right Left”, was found dead in his home in suburban Malad where he lived alone, police said on Thursday. The 44-year-old was found hanging from the fan of the kitchen on Wednesday night, police officials said. He may have been dead for two days before he was found, they said.

"We have not found any suicide note at the spot. It seems to be suicide case. It is suspected that he hanged himself two days back. We have sent the body for an autopsy," Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said. Sharma, who also worked in serials such as “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki”, “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke” and “Wo Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki”, lived in a rented flat in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West).

His body was discovered by the building's watchman, who peeped through the kitchen window and saw him hanging. He then alerted members of the society who informed the police. Police rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said. Efforts were on to get in touch with the family of the actor, who had been living alone since February, he said.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, Fernandes said, adding that further investigations are underway. On July 27, Sharma posted his last words on Instagram with a poem on death and dreams.

“I built my pyre and slept on it and with my fire it was lit. And all that was me I burned in it. I killed my dream to wake up from it. Now my dream is gone,” he wrote on his page. After that, he posted some photographs but no written content. His bio on Instagram reads “Actor. Writer. Poet” and mostly has shots of beaches and videos of him driving to scenic places.

Sharma’s death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the shock of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Rajput’s death, which will now be investigated by the CBI, exposed many faultlines in the industry. "Depression is a lonely disease," Sharma had posted after Rajput’s death.

“Biopolar Disorder, Depression, and Schizophrenia etc. do you know or understand what that means or feels like? No you don’t, unless you’ve been through it yourself. And anybody who hasn’t, will never ever be able to understand what that feels like,” he wrote on July 22. Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sharma in “Hasee toh Phasee”, condoled the actor’s death.

Sharing a picture with Sharma from the film, Malhotra wrote, “Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma.” Actor Varun Dhawan also shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote “#RIPSameerSharma”. On June 9, Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian jumped from a high-rise building. The month earlier, on May 15, TV actor Manmeet Grewal had hanged himself at his Mumbai home.

