New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL65 JK-DGP-SEPARATISTS 504 J-K separatist leaders signed 'good behaviour bond' before release from detention, says DGP Srinagar: As many as 504 separatist leaders, who had been detained following the abrogation of Article 370 provisions a year ago, were released after they signed bond of "good behaviour", Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. .

DEL63 JK-DGP-TERROR Pak trying to sneak weapons into J-K using UAVs: DGP Dilbag Singh Srinagar: Pakistan has adopted a new technique of sending arms and ammunition to Jammu and Kashmir using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and several such incidents have been detected in the recent past, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday. . LGD1 RJ-HC GAJENDRA SINGH Union minister Shekhawat gets relief in scam case Jaipur:In a relief to union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a cooperative society scam case, the Rajasthan High Court has stayed the ADJ court order that had directed the magistrate court to send a criminal complaint for further investigation to the Special Operations Group (SOG). .

LGD12 RJ-HC-BSP BSP-Cong merger: Case goes back to single-judge bench Jaipur: The division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Thursday disposed of appeals filed by a BJP MLA and the Bahujan Samaj Party against the order of a judge, who had refused to stay the functioning of six BSP MLAs as Congress legislators. . DES6 UP-AYODHYA-MOSQUE Trust for building mosque on five-acre land in Ayodhya in process of setting up office Lucknow: The Trust constituted by the Uttar Pradesh State Sunni Central Waqf Board to construct a mosque on five acres of land in Ayodhya is in the process of setting up an office in the state capital, an official said on Thursday. .

DES5 UP-AYODHYA-DEVKAALI Temple of presiding deity of Lord Ram's clan hopes for huge footfalls from across India Ayodhya: Tucked away in one of the numerous bylanes of Ayodhya around two km from the site for the Ram Mandir is the temple of Badhi Devkaali -- the 'kuldevi' or the presiding deity of the clan of Lord Ram. . DES9 PB-BSF-CONSTABLE-SMUGGLING BSF constable held in cross-border smuggling case dismissed Chandigarh: A BSF constable, who was arrested by the Punjab Police in a cross-border drugs and weapons smuggling case, has been dismissed from service, said an official statement of the BSF on Thursday..