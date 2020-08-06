Iraq says will make additional oil cuts in August

Iraq said on Thursday it would make an additional cut in its oil production of about 400,000 barrels per day in August to compensate for its overproduction over the past period under the OPEC+ supply reduction pact.

Iraq says the oil output cut in August will be over and above the agreed cut for August, according to a statement by Iraq's oil ministry and state oil marketer SOMO. (Reporting By Rania El Gamal; Writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by David Evans)