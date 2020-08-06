Left Menu
Team left, but Bihar IPS officer stuck in quarantine in Mumbai

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who came here to supervise a probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty will have to remain quarantined unless the civic authorities allow him to leave early, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:35 IST
Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who came here to supervise a probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty will have to remain quarantined unless the civic authorities allow him to leave early, an official said on Thursday. Four other Bihar police officials have already left the city.

Tiwari, city Superintendent of police, Central Patna, landed here on Sunday to oversee the investigation the team of Bihar Police was conducting into a complaint filed by the farther of actor Sushant Singh Rajput regarding his suicide. However, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put him up at SRPF Guest House in suburban Goregaon, asking him to be in `home quarantine' till August 15 as per the coronavirus-related protocol.

"Tiwari has to make an application to the ward officer or other competent authority for exemption (if he wants to leave early) and then appropriate decision would be taken," a BMC official said. "So far he has not made any application," he said.

Inspector General Of Police, Patna had written to the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner on Monday and requested him to exempt Tiwari from quarantine so that he could carry out his duty. In his reply, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said on Wednesday that Tiwari could interact with Maharashtra officials using digital platforms.

He will have to comply with all the coronavirus- related norms, the civic official had added. On Thursday the four-member Bihar Police team left Mumbai after collecting evidence and recording statements.

The probe by Bihar Police became contentious as the Maharashtra government said they had no jurisdiction. The Centre, in the meantime, accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe of Rajput's suicide..

