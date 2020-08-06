Groups clash at send-off party in Goa; one injured

A send-off party for a young Russian girl at Anjuna in Goa took an ugly turn when a fight broke out between two groups, leaving one person injured, who was also chased in his car, police said on Thursday. The injured, Dhananjay Agarwal, 19, has filed a complaint against two persons at the Anjuna police station accusing them of assault, threatening to kill him and stealing his mobile phone, they said.

The accused, identified only as Dylan (21) and Valentino (22), allegedly assaulted Agarwal during the send- off party at Anjuna in North Goa in Saturday, the police. What triggered the fight was not yet known, they said.

A senior police officer said the send-off party was organised for a Russian girl, who was holidaying in Goa and flew back home on Sunday. The complainant was injured in the scuffle that took place at the party venue. Later, the two accused chased Agarwal's car on way to Panaji where they assaulted him again, the officer added.

No arrest has been made so far, he said..