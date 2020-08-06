Maha: Woman beaten, raped by unidentified men in Aurangabad

Left Menu
The incident took place when the victim had gone to the Bhangsi Mata Gad area, located 18 km from the city, with a male friend on Tuesday evening, an official from Daulatabad police station said. The duo was accosted by two unidentified men, who allegedly beat them up and forcibly took the victim to an isolated spot and raped her, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:57 IST
A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two unidentified men near a temple on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Thursday. The incident took place when the victim had gone to the Bhangsi Mata Gad area, located 18 km from the city, with a male friend on Tuesday evening, an official from Daulatabad police station said.

The duo was accosted by two unidentified men, who allegedly beat them up and forcibly took the victim to an isolated spot and raped her, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, an offence under section 376 (rape) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused, the official added.

