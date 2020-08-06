Sultry weather conditions in Hry, Pb
Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with maximum temperatures at most places hovering above normal limits, the MeT department said. Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, while mercury settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius in Ambala, the MeT department said. Bhiwani, too, experienced hot weather recording a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:07 IST
Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with maximum temperatures at most places hovering above normal limits, the MeT department said. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a day temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits, the Meteorological department said.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal. Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, while mercury settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius in Ambala, the MeT department said.
Bhiwani, too, experienced hot weather recording a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Patiala experienced a hot day with the maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, the MeT department said.
Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5 and 35.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said. According to the MeT department forecast, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday and Sunday..
