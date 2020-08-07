Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unless Maharashtra govt consents, CBI investigation in SSR case illegal, says Rhea's lawyer

Unless Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it would be illegal, affecting the federal structure of the country, said actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar Police in connection with the case, he added.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-08-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:08 IST
Unless Maharashtra govt consents, CBI investigation in SSR case illegal, says Rhea's lawyer
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. . Image Credit: ANI

Unless Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, it would be illegal, affecting the federal structure of the country, said actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar Police in connection with the case, he added. "The Bihar Government transferred a case with which it had no jurisdiction to investigate, to CBI instead of the Mumbai Police which is the legal position. The Supreme Court is seized of the issue pursuant to the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty," said Satish Maneshinde Chakraborty's lawyer.

The Supreme Court has directed all parties to file their replies and Mumbai Police is directed to place the report of investigations, he added. "Pending the said proceedings the CBI has registered and continued the illegality which was perpetrated at the hands of Bihar Police. CBI being a premier investigative agency in the country should desist from taking any further steps pending the SC proceedings. Apart from the same unless the Maharashtra Government consents to CBI investigating the case ... it would be totally illegal and beyond any known legal principles, affecting the Federal Structure of the Nation," said Maneshinde.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The investigating agency has registered a case against six accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death.

The sources in CBI said that six accused in the case will be summoned soon for questioning and other persons will also be called for examining which was earlier examined by Mumbai police. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central Government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Days after Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HK activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this years removals of opposition candidates for the citys legislatur...

Western Railway refunds Rs 400 crore through cancelled tickets amid COVID-19

After bearing revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crores, the Western Railway has refunded over Rs 400 crore upon cancellation of tickets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a press release, the Western Railway said that resulting in the cancella...

China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations - TBS

China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDances short-video app TikTok would have a large impact on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. A group of lawmakers in J...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall after Trump takes aim at China tech firms

Asian shares tumbled on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up already-heightened tensions with Beijing by banning U.S. transactions with Chinas tech giant Tencent as well as ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020