Pak shells forward areas in Poonch
The Pakistan Army on Friday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian forces, a defence spokesman said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:25 IST
The Pakistan Army on Friday opened heavy fire and shelled forward areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's poonch district, drawing retaliation from Indian forces, a defence spokesman said. This is the fourth day that Pakistani forces have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.
"At about 0630 hours, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote sector of Poonch district", the spokesman said. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said. Pakistani troops have shelled forward areas along the LoC in Qasba, Krishnagati, Balakote, Mankote, Mendhar, Kirni, and sectors of Poonch district and Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in the last three days.PTI AB DV DV
