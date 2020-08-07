Mobile medical team, 15 ambulances sent to Rajamala: Kerala health minister on Idduki landslide incident

A mobile medical team and 15 ambulances were sent to the landslide site at Rajamala in Idduki district on Kerala on Friday, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said. Shailaja said that a mobile medical team and 15 ambulances have been sent to Idukki for the treatment of injured at the site.

"We will be sending more medical teams if necessary," said Shailaja. She has also directed more hospitals to equip them immediately. A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad till 11 August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said.

Five persons lost their lives and 10 others were rescued after a landslide, triggered by torrential rains, occurred in a residential area in Rajamala of Idukki district on Friday, the police said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Rajamala.

"Police, fire, forest and revenue officials were also instructed to intensify rescue operations," the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days. (ANI)