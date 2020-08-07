Bihar: ASHA workers protest demanding payment of dues, salary hike
Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday held a protest at Sahebganj in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district demanding payment of their dues and a raise in salaries.ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:28 IST
Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday held a protest at Sahebganj in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district demanding payment of their dues and a raise in salaries.
During the protest, the ASHA workers alleged that they have not been paid for the past few months, and demanded payment for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised us that all facilities will be provided but to date, nothing has been received. We will sit till our demands are met," said Anita Devi, ASHA worker-cum-president of Asha Sangh while speaking to ANI.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Muzaffarpur
- Sahebganj
- Nitish Kumar
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav tears into Bihar govt over flood situation
Bihar flood: Darbhanga residents continue to struggle with little help from authorities
River Gandak in Bihar likely to cross Highest Flood Level of 64.1 metre: Central Water Commission
Flood situation worsens in Bihar, over 7.65 lakh people affected
President flags off Red Cross relief material for affected people in Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh