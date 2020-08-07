Left Menu
Bihar: ASHA workers protest demanding payment of dues, salary hike

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday held a protest at Sahebganj in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district demanding payment of their dues and a raise in salaries.

ANI | Muzaffarpur (Bihar) | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:28 IST
Bihar: ASHA workers protest demanding payment of dues, salary hike
Anita Devi, ASHA worker cum President of Asha Sangh while speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Friday held a protest at Sahebganj in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district demanding payment of their dues and a raise in salaries.

During the protest, the ASHA workers alleged that they have not been paid for the past few months, and demanded payment for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised us that all facilities will be provided but to date, nothing has been received. We will sit till our demands are met," said Anita Devi, ASHA worker-cum-president of Asha Sangh while speaking to ANI.

