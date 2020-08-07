Army chief meets Uttar Pradesh CM in Lucknow

Army chief meets Uttar Pradesh CM in LucknowPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:25 IST
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Friday
"It was a courtesy meeting between the two. The chief minister presented a memento to the Army chief during the meeting," a state government official said
Naravane is in the state capital to visit the Army's Central Command Headquarters.
