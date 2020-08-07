Kisan Rail to be game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agro-products: Tomar

Indian Railways introduced first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali to Danapur today on 07/08/2020 from Devlali. The train was flagged off via video conferencing by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchyati Raj, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal.

The event was attended by Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Minister of State of Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala, Minister of State of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Kailash Chaudhary, Minister of State of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Rao Saheb Patil Danve, Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, and other dignitaries.

The train will run on a weekly basis with an initial composition of 10 +1 VPs. The train will reach Danapur at 18:45 hrs. tomorrow covering the journey of 1519 kms. in 31:45 hrs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said, "It is a great day for farmers. Kisan Rail was announced in the budget. Agriculture produce needs the best possible distribution and returns. Indian farmers have proved that they would never be deterred by any calamity or challenge. Kisan Rail will ensure that agro-products reach from one corner to another corner of the country. This train will also benefit farmers and consumers."

Kisan Rail will be game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agriculture products across the nation. Shri Tomar praised Indian Railways for maintenance of foodgrains supply chain during Covid times.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Piyush Goyal said, "Indian Railways has put trains in service of Farmers. It was the guidance and inspiration by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji that Indian Railways have started Kisan Rail. This train will serve as a milestone in doubling Farmers' income. Indian Railways and Farmers had been forefront in the battle against Covid challenges. Foodgrains freight was doubled during the period. The interest of Indian Farmers is being looked after like never before. I am looking forward to seeing the day when apples of Kashmir reach Kanyakumari through Kisan Rail."

Over Central Railway, Bhusawal Division is primarily an Agro-based division. Nasik and the surrounding region produces a huge quantity of fresh vegetables, fruits, flowers, other perishables, onions and other agro products. These perishables are mainly transported to areas around Patna, Prayagraj, Katni, Satna etc.

This train has been provided scheduled halts at Nasik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Katni, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar and Buxar.

(With Inputs from PIB)