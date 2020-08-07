690 tonnes of seized ammonium nitrate to be e-auctioned

About 690 metric tonnes of ammonium nitrate of explosive grade that were seized in 2015 as the importer had wrongly declared them to be of fertiliser grade have been kept in 37 containers in Chennai and will be e-auctioned, customs officials said. The importer had declared the goods as ammonium nitrate of fertilizer grade, but on probe it was found to be of explosive grade and violated Ammonium Nitrate Rules 2012, customs officials said.

The seized containers are lying at Sattva Hi-Tech Container Freight Station, Manali, Chennai. A total of 690 tonnes are under the process of e-auction while the remaining lot got spoilt during Chennai floods in December 2015. A preliminary inspection has been done to assess safety. The customs officials are also taking necessary steps for disposal.

"Deputy chief, general explosive, and I have visited the spot and have done the preliminary inspection. We will take measures to secure the explosive and also take immediate safety measures till we dispose of the materials," Chennai Joint Commissioner of Police Balakrishnan said. (ANI)