19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram
ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:29 IST
Mizoram on Friday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 558. The state has 270 active cases while 288 persons have been discharged/cured of the viral infection. One infected person has also migrated from the state.
No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. India's COVID-19 cases count crossed 20 lakh with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday. (ANI)