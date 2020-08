19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Mizoram on Friday reported 19 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 558. The state has 270 active cases while 288 persons have been discharged/cured of the viral infection. One infected person has also migrated from the state.

No deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. India's COVID-19 cases count crossed 20 lakh with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday. (ANI)