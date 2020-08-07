Doctors trying their best to save sexual assault victim: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that doctors are trying their best to save the 12-year-old girl who has suffered severe injuries in alleged sexual assault in city's Paschim Vihar area. Kejriwal also requested people to pray for the child.

"I spoke on the phone to the doctors and parents of the 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted. I had visited her in the hospital yesterday. She is still fighting for her life. Doctors are trying their best. Please pray for her. In the meanwhile, police has arrested one person," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Earlier in the day, the minor girl was shifted to the neurosurgery intensive care unit (ICU), AIIMS.The victim is on ventilator and at present her blood platelet count is low. She may undergo neurosurgery when the count improves, sources said.

The Delhi Police on Thursday evening arrested an accused in connection with the sexual assault and attack on the 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the national capital earlier in the week, Delhi police said. (ANI)