Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Two killed in attack by wild bear, three injured

The incident took place on Thursday evening, Shahdol Chief Conservator of Forest P K Verma said. "A female bear, who was roaming in the jungle area with her cubs, attacked the people when she spotted them around. Rescue teams have launched a search for the bear in order to push it into the forest interior, away from the human habitat, Verma said.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:09 IST
MP: Two killed in attack by wild bear, three injured

A wild bear mauled two men to death and wounded three others in Godwal forest area, around 80 kms from Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening, Shahdol Chief Conservator of Forest P K Verma said.

"A female bear, who was roaming in the jungle area with her cubs, attacked the people when she spotted them around. Two persons- Ballu Singh (20) and Jagat Dev (22)- died on the spot," he said. The animal also attacked three nearby residents, who had ventured into the forest area at that time, he said, adding that they were admitted to a hospital.

The villagers living in the vicinity have demanded that the animal be driven away from the area. Rescue teams have launched a search for the bear in order to push it into the forest interior, away from the human habitat, Verma said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. surpasses 160,000 coronavirus deaths as school openings near

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic exceeded 160,000 on Friday, nearly a quarter of the worlds total, according to a Reuters tally, as the country debates whether schools are ready to reopen their doors in the coming weeks. The countr...

Palermo sets example for the return of tour-level tennis

The only player who tested positive for the coronavirus was withdrawn from the tournament without ever setting foot at the venue. Another player was admonished for venturing outside the event bubble and posting a selfie on social media show...

Will hear victims' kin before passing order on Centre's plea for closure of Italian marines case: SC

The Supreme Court made clear to the Centre on Friday that it would not pass any order on the plea seeking closure of cases against two Italian marines, accused of killing two Indian fishermen, without hearing the victims families who should...

'Malaysia wants to send Zakir Naik to other place, but not many countries willing to accept him'

Malaysia was looking for a country except India to send Zakir Naik, but not many countries are willing to accept the controversial preacher, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has said. Naik, a 54-year-old radical Islamic preacher wante...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020