Ramaphosa declares Special Official Funeral to honour John Nkadimeng

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral to honour the late struggle stalwart and esteemed member of the Order of Luthuli in Gold, John Nkadimeng.

Nkadimeng passed away on 6 August 2020 at the age of 93.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his deepest condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Nkadimeng, whom the President visited at home in Johannesburg in April 2019.

"We have lost a remarkable veteran of our country's liberation struggle, who was a selfless, exemplary and courageous stalwart, who contributed immensely to South Africa's democracy," President Ramaphosa said.

Nkadimeng was among the 156 congress activists who were detained during the Defiance Campaign in 1952 and charged with treason in the 1956 Treason Trial.

He also went into exile, taking refuge in numerous neighbouring countries.

He served in the African National Congress's political and military council and served as the chairperson of the ANC's political committee.

He led the then underground South African Congress of Trade Unions (SACTU), where he also played an instrumental role in the formation of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU).

In August 1995, he was appointed as South Africa's Ambassador to the People's Republic of Cuba.

President Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral: Category 1 in honour of Nkadimeng.

The Category 1 funeral, to be held in Johannesburg on Friday, 14 August 2020, will entail ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force.

The President has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations until the evening of 14 August 2020.

