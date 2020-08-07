Left Menu
128 families from 23 flood-prone villages in Gadhinglaj, Panhala, Karveer, Gaganbavda, Chandgad tehsils and from Kolhapur city limits were shifted to safer places on Friday, another official said.

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:34 IST
Rains: Over 5,000 shifted in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the Panchaganga river in flood, over 5,000 people from 23 villages were shifted to safer places in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district by Friday evening, officials said. The level of the river rose after water was discharged from Radhanagari dam in the district following heavy showers in the catchment area, they said.

The level of the Panchganga at the Rajaram Weir (barrage) near Kolhapur city was at 44.7 feet on Friday morning. The danger mark at the spot is at 43 feet. The intensity of rains in the district decreased during the day. The level of the Panchganga dropped a little by evening, but the district administration continued shifting families and livestock from vulnerable villages.

"At 3 pm the water level at Rajaram Weir was 44.10 feet but at 5 pm, it dropped by one inch," said an official from the district disaster management cell. However, due to the rains in the catchment areas of Radhanagari dam on the Bhogavati river, its four gates were still open and excess water was being discharged, he said.

128 families from 23 flood-prone villages in Gadhinglaj, Panhala, Karveer, Gaganbavda, Chandgad tehsils and from Kolhapur city limits were shifted to safer places on Friday, another official said. "So since yesterday, total of 5,561 people from 1,878 families from these villages have been shifted along with their livestock," he said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmkukh said some roads in the district, including the service road of Mumbai Bengaluru Highway (NH4) which leads to Kolhapur city were under water and hence closed for traffic. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed four teams in the district.

In neighbouring Sangli, the district administration said it has distributed safety kits in 20 flood-prone villages. Last year, unprecedented rains had wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives.

Latest News

CBI books ex-ESIC DG for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning projects worth Rs 6255 cr

The CBI has booked former director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC P C Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore during 2007-09, officials ...

Improve school infra, teachers' skills, BJP MLA tells MP govt

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA AjayVishnoi on Friday said he had written to Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that school infrastructure andcomputers skills of teachers be improved before the stateadopts the Centres recently-announced e...

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID patients

Amid surging coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID-19 patients where stress has been laid on avoiding autopsy unless it has to be done for special reasons. There have been...

Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

EDS CORRECTING FIGURE IN HEADLINE Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amou...
