Rains: Over 5,000 shifted in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra

With the Panchaganga river in flood, over 5,000 people from 23 villages were shifted to safer places in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district by Friday evening, officials said. The level of the river rose after water was discharged from Radhanagari dam in the district following heavy showers in the catchment area, they said.

The level of the Panchganga at the Rajaram Weir (barrage) near Kolhapur city was at 44.7 feet on Friday morning. The danger mark at the spot is at 43 feet. The intensity of rains in the district decreased during the day. The level of the Panchganga dropped a little by evening, but the district administration continued shifting families and livestock from vulnerable villages.

"At 3 pm the water level at Rajaram Weir was 44.10 feet but at 5 pm, it dropped by one inch," said an official from the district disaster management cell. However, due to the rains in the catchment areas of Radhanagari dam on the Bhogavati river, its four gates were still open and excess water was being discharged, he said.

128 families from 23 flood-prone villages in Gadhinglaj, Panhala, Karveer, Gaganbavda, Chandgad tehsils and from Kolhapur city limits were shifted to safer places on Friday, another official said. "So since yesterday, total of 5,561 people from 1,878 families from these villages have been shifted along with their livestock," he said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmkukh said some roads in the district, including the service road of Mumbai Bengaluru Highway (NH4) which leads to Kolhapur city were under water and hence closed for traffic. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already deployed four teams in the district.

In neighbouring Sangli, the district administration said it has distributed safety kits in 20 flood-prone villages. Last year, unprecedented rains had wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives.