Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar flood:death toll rises to 23; more than 70 lakh affected

Floods wrought further havoc in Bihar where the death toll rose to 23 and the number of people affected crossed 70 lakh on Friday, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted yet another survey of areas inundated by overflowing rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through northern districts.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:33 IST
Bihar flood:death toll rises to 23; more than 70 lakh affected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Floods wrought further havoc in Bihar where the death toll rose to 23 and the number of people affected crossed 70 lakh on Friday, even as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted yet another survey of areas inundated by overflowing rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through northern districts. According to the bulletin issued by the disaster management department, the rise in death toll was on account of two casualties reported from Darbhanga, which has been the worst-hit by the calamity this season, with close to 1.9 million of residents affected.

The district now accounts for a total of nine flood- related casualties, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, West Champaran (four) besides Saran and Siwan (two each). The number of people distressed by floods reached 71.16 lakh, an increase of two lakh since the previous day.

Fourteen more panchayats have been hit by the floods, raising the total number of affected village bodies to 1199. NDRF and SDRF teams are busy carrying out relief and rescue work and till date 4.95 lakh people have been evacuated from the badly-hit areas.

More than 10 lakh people were being fed at 1420 community kitchens set up by the administration while 11,793 were taking shelter at half a dozen relief camps. Altogether 16 districts have been declared as flood- affected by the department.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of the Pipra-Piprasi embankment constructed along the Gandak river, close to the states border with Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister, who had toured Darbhanga a couple of days ago, also took stock of the preventive measures in place in Bagaha town, which falls in the West Champaran district and is situated close to the border with Nepal.

He later visited the Gandak Barrage at Valmiki Nagar, donning a face shield over his masked face in an apparent bid to underscore the importance of safety measures to be adopted amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Kumar interacted with the officials entrusted with the upkeep of the barrage, received their feedback and gave necessary instructions before heading for the control room where he perused an exhibition of locally constructed paver blocks.

Visibly impressed by the quality of the paver blocks, the chief minister offered his words of encouragement to the workers engaged in the production. He reiterated his commitment to providing employment, closer home, to all those who lost their livelihoods during the lockdown and returned to Bihar from various parts of the country.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary to the CM Chanchal Kumar and local legislators- Dhirendra Pratap Singh and Bhishma Sahni- were among those present on the occasion.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in port blast

Lebanons president said on Friday its investigation into the biggest blast in Beiruts history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents sought to rebuild shattered homes and lives. Rescuers s...

Air India plane crashes in India's Kerala, at least 2 feared dead

At least two people were feared dead, and 35 injured when an Air India passenger plane crashed in the southern city of Calicut as it came in to land in heavy rain on Friday, police said.The Air India Express plane from Dubai had 191 passeng...

EDMC launches YouTube channel to reach out to masses

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body of east Delhi on Friday launched a YouTube channel to widely reach out to the masses, officials said. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is leveraging the power of social media to connect with...

UK and Japan aim to strike outline trade deal this month

Britain and Japan have reached substantial agreement in most areas for a bilateral post-Brexit trade deal and will try to clinch a preliminary deal by the end of this month, top officials from both countries said on Friday.We agreed to acce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020