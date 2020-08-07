Air India plane skids during landing at Kozhikode airport
ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:14 IST
An Air India Express plane carrying 184 passengers including 10 infants, which was coming from Dubai, skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. Kondotty Police said that Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur airport at around 7.45 pm today.
Air India Express said that there were six crew members on board including two pilots. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. (ANI)
