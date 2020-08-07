Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala landslide a terrible tragedy: Rahul Gandhi

Terming the landslide as a "terrible tragedy", he also urged Congress workers to lend a helping hand and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of the affected. At least 15 people were killed and around 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in Rajamala in the high-range district in Kerala early Friday, police and officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:24 IST
Kerala landslide a terrible tragedy: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of those killed in the landslide in Kerala's Idukki district and urged the state government to bring those who are feared trapped to safety. Terming the landslide as a "terrible tragedy", he also urged Congress workers to lend a helping hand and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of the affected.

At least 15 people were killed and around 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi in Rajamala in the high-range district in Kerala early Friday, police and officials said. "My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide in Munnar, Kerala. I request the State Government to bring those trapped to safety. I urge all the Congress workers to assist in the rescue and relief work," he said on Twitter.

"The yearly flooding and landslides in Kerala are a grim reminder that we have to work harder to protect our environment and create sustainable development models that allow us to cope with changing weather patterns and extreme climatic disturbances," the former Congress chief said in his Facebook post. Gandhi said the heavy rains in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslide in which many have lost their lives. "This is a terrible tragedy. I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help," he said. The MP from Wayanad said he was particularly concerned about his parliamentary constituency and "I'm closely tracking the situation over there". Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 15 people who got trapped in the debris were rescued and a special officer has been appointed to coordinate the relief operations.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early morning hours when a huge mound of earth fell on the "row houses" and two children and five women were among the deceased, most of whom were plantation workers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

German bond yields rise with U.S. job data not quite as bad as expected

Germanys 10-year borrowing costs rose on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasury yields higher, after U.S. employment data showed employment growth slowed considerably in July but not quite as much as economists had expected. High-grade euro zone go...

Pompeo talks with Pak foreign minister on Afghanistan and regional stability

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over phone and the two leaders discussed the Afghan peace process and regional stability, his spokesperson said on Friday. Secretary Pompeo and Minist...

NIA chargesheets 8 members of global narco-terror gang over smuggling of heroin worth crores

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Friday charged eight people of an International narco-terror gang, operating from Pakistan and Dubai, in connection with alleged smuggling of 500 kg heroin, worth about Rs 1,500 crore, through Gujara...

U.S. Democrats urge more coronavirus talks, say Trump can't solve problem by himself

Democrats in Congress urged the White House on Friday to join them again in negotiations on coronavirus economic relief, saying Republican President Trump cannot solve the problem by himself. After nearly two weeks of failing to make substa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020