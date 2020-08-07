Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basmati: Punjab CM opposes GI tag, MP CM writes to Sonia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday wrote to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after her party colleague and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opposed grant of geographical indication (GI) tag for basmati rice produced in MP.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:41 IST
Basmati: Punjab CM opposes GI tag, MP CM writes to Sonia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday wrote to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi after her party colleague and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opposed grant of geographical indication (GI) tag for basmati rice produced in MP. Chouhan accused the Congress of working against the interest of farmers of MP.

"I am asking you why the Congress party is against farmers of MP. Why is your chief minister openly working against the interest of MP farmers? Please reply," Chouhan's two-page letter said. On Thursday, Chouhan had tweeted that the Punjab CM's letter to the Centre was "politically motivated".

Amarinder Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him not to allow GI tagging of MP's basmati rice in the larger interest of Punjab and other states which already have this tag. Apart from Punjab, the other states are Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, western UP and select districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Madhya Pradesh has sought that 13 of its districts be included for GI tagging for basmati. The Punjab CM has urged the PM not to disturb status quo in this matter, saying it was essential for safeguarding the interests of farmers and basmati exporters of India.

Singh had contended that any dilution of registration might help Pakistan, which also produces basmati as per GI tagging. Countering his argument, Chouhan had tweeted, "The case of APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) with Pakistan has no relationship with Madhya Pradesh's claim as it is under the GI Act of India. It is not connected to inter-country claims of basmati rice." In June, Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel had said the state government would move the apex court to challenge a Madras High Court ruling on not providing the tag to MP's basmati-growing regions.

The MP government and a basmati growers' association had lost two separate cases in the court filed in 2016 to challenge the exclusion of the districts from a map submitted by the APEDA for the tags. Meanwhile, former MP CM Kamal Nath expressed surprise over Chouhan writing to Sonia Gandhi instead of addressing it to the PM.

"This reflects how much understanding he has of the issue. He just wants to do politics and has nothing to do with the farmers' or the state's interest," Nath said in a statement..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau: Aviation Minister on Kozhikode AI Express accident.

Formal enquiry will be conducted by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau Aviation Minister on Kozhikode AI Express accident....

Ireland reimposes some COVID-19 restrictions in three counties

Ireland announced its first localised reimposition of some coronavirus restrictions on Friday as it sought to control outbreaks in three of the countrys 26 counties, one of which borders the most populous, Dublin. Restaurants, cafes and pub...

Week-long total lockdown in Nadia cancelled

The week-long total lockdown, scheduled to be imposed in most parts of West Bengals Nadia district at midnight, was cancelled by the administration on Friday, following appeals from different sections of the society, officials said. The res...

734 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 734 new cases of COVID-19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. According to the official data, the coronavirus count of the state rose to 37,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020