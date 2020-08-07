339 new cases, 13 deaths in Aurangabad, count crosses 16k

Aurangabad's COVID-19 count touched 16,113 on Friday after 339 new cases were detected, while 13 deaths took the toll to 522, an official said.

The number of active cases in the district is 3,631, as 11,960 people have been discharged, including 286 onFriday, he added.

"On Friday, 57 cases were found during testing at the city's entry points, 59 by the mobile swab collection team and115 in rural parts of the district," an official said.