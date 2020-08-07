Left Menu
COVID-19: Maha CM reviews situation with Central official

He also said percentage of infection among health workers was highest in Maharashtra at 21 per cent. He said, in the last week, 79 per cent patients were found in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Palghar and Sangli.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 22:39 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said deaths due to the coronavirus infection must be reduced at any cost and asked officials to focus on tracing patients and contacts. He was speaking at a COVID-19 review meeting held through video-conferencing, which was joined by Union health joint secretary Lav Agrawal from Delhi on the request of the CM, a state government release said.

Agrawal expressed satisfaction at measures taken to contain the virus in Mumbai and stressed the need to take effective steps in districts which are witnessing a spike in cases. Thackeray asked authorities to take strict action against hospitals for overcharging, and also called for effective bed and ambulance management amid the outbreak.

The CMO statement quoted Agrawal as saying that 80 per cent contacts of patients should be traced for testing in 72 hours. He also said percentage of infection among health workers was highest in Maharashtra at 21 per cent.

He said, in the last week, 79 per cent patients were found in Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Raigad, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Palghar and Sangli.

