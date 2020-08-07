Maha: Kidnapper nabbed, two children rescued in Nanded

Police rescued two children and arrested the man who had allegedly kidnapped them after shooting him in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday. Vikas Hatkar, the accused, was injured in the incident, the police said.

The incident took place near Poeni village, said Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Magar. "Hatkar had kidnapped two children two days ago and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from the family," he said.

"A case was registered under IPC section 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom) at Loha police station two days ago. "The kidnapper was tracked down on Nila Road around 6 pm on Friday. When he was trying to flee, the police shot him in the leg and arrested him," the SP said.

Further probe was on, he added..