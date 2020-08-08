Maha: Panchganga river continues to flow above danger mark
On Friday, the level of the river rose after water was discharged from Radhanagari dam in the district following heavy showers in the catchment area. Considering the rainfall in the catchment areas and Radhanagari dam almost reaching its capacity, water is currently being released at 7,112 cusec, the official said.PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:05 IST
The water level of the flooded Panchganga river in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra reduced to some extent on Saturday, but it is still above the danger mark, an official said. Water level of the river at Rajaram weir (barrage), located on the outskirts of Kolhapur city, was recorded at 44.6 feet, receding by four inches since Friday evening, the official of the local disaster management cell said.
The danger mark of the river at the weir is at 43 feet, he said. On Friday, the level of the river rose after water was discharged from Radhanagari dam in the district following heavy showers in the catchment area.
Considering the rainfall in the catchment areas and Radhanagari dam almost reaching its capacity, water is currently being released at 7,112 cusec, the official said. The district administration had on Friday said that over 5,000 people from 23 flood-prone villages had been evacuated.
Last year, unprecedented rainfall had wreaked havoc in western Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur and Sangli districts, claiming over 60 lives..
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Kolhapur
- Radhanagari
- Sangli
ALSO READ
West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala top three performers under AIFF performance assessment for states
Bharti Axa bags Rs 800 cr insurance mandate from Maharashtra, Karnataka govts
Committee to frame solar power policy for Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra shares gain over 4 pc post Q1 earnings
COVID-19: Maharashtra CM to launch plasma donation programme in Dharavi on July 27