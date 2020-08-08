Left Menu
US, Australia and Japan envoys express grief over Air India Express plane crash

Satoshi Suzuki, Japan's ambassador to India, hoped that search and rescue would conclude as quickly as possible. Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell said his thoughts and prayers are with families of the victims.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 11:46 IST
US, Australia and Japan envoys express grief over Air India Express plane crash

Envoys from the US, Australia and Japan said they are deeply saddened to hear about the Air India Express accident in Kerala's Kozhikode and conveyed their thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. An Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 passengers on board overshot the tabletop runway at Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing at least 18 people.

US envoy Ken Juster said the US mission is deeply saddened to hear the news of the accident. "On behalf of the U.S. Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers," he tweeted.

Satoshi Suzuki, Japan's ambassador to India, hoped that search and rescue would conclude as quickly as possible. "My heart bleeds for the air accident of #AirIndiaExpress in Kozhikode and landslide in #Idukki. My thoughts are with those who lost their beloved ones and are injured. I hope search & rescue will conclude as quickly as possible," he said. Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell said his thoughts and prayers are with families of the victims.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the Air India Express Plane accident in #Kozhikode. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. @airindiain #KozhikodePlaneCrash," O'Farrell said in a tweet..

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

