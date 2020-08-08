Left Menu
Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

The family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar, who lost his life when the fateful Air India Express aircraft crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport, mourned his death on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:19 IST
Tulsi Ram, Father of Captain Akhilesh Kumar along with his relatives outside their residence in Mathura on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar, who lost his life when the fateful Air India Express aircraft crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport, mourned his death on Saturday. Tulsi Ram, Father of Captain Akhilesh Kumar said, "Yesterday, we got a call from the authority about the crash landing of the flight. We were told that his condition is serious."

"Later, we were told about his demise. His younger brother and brother-in-law have gone to Kerala," he said. One of his family members told that Captain Akhilesh Kumar had joined the force in 2017.

Meanwhile, two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai have reached Kozhikode on Saturday for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members of the Air India Express crash-landing incident. At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, according to Kerala government officials.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday late evening.

