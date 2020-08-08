Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI Express says families of deceased pilots escorted to Kozhikode

It said the number of fatalities in the plane crash at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening stands at 18. The family of deceased pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe has been duly escorted from Mumbai to Kozhikode, Kerala, it said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:15 IST
AI Express says families of deceased pilots escorted to Kozhikode

Families of the deceased pilots of the Air India Express plane that crashed have been escorted to Kozhikode, the airline said on Saturday. It said the number of fatalities in the plane crash at the Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening stands at 18.

The family of deceased pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe has been duly escorted from Mumbai to Kozhikode, Kerala, it said in a statement. The family was escorted to the hospital where Sathe's mortal remains were kept for post-mortem, it added.

The airline said the family of deceased co-pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar had already been escorted from Delhi to Kozhikode by its officials and the 'Angels of Air India', which is a special assistance team. Pilot-in-command Sathe was an experienced Boeing 737-800 aircraft pilot and had earlier also flown Airbus A310 aircraft, the airline said.

"He had also won the Sword of Honour at the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad and was an accomplished fighter pilot before becoming a commercial pilot," it noted. At 7.40 pm on Friday, the Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala in rainy conditions and went down 35 feet into a slope before breaking up into two, killing at least 18 people. PTI DSP HMB

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of AIE flight crash victims

The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those who died when an ill-fatedAir India Express flight veered off the runway while attempting to land at the Karipur international airport here. At lea...

Orioles back to scoring, will continue series with Nationals

The Baltimore Orioles were reeling -- especially on offense -- as they arrived in Washington on Friday. Baltimores bats started the season just fine, but the offense fell apart this week in a four-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlin...

Junior paddler Swastika Gosh facing financial crisis in Mumbai due to lockdown

World number five junior paddler Swastika Ghosh is facing acute financial crisis due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and her family is contemplating returning to her native place near here as they are struggling to even pay the room rent...

Former prep rivals square off as Rangers host Angels

Former high school rivals Patrick Sandoval of the Los Angeles Angels and Kolby Allard of the Texas Rangers will match up for the first time as major leaguers when they take the mound on Saturday evening in Arlington, Texas. Sandoval graduat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020