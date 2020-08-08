Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 2:53 p.m.
Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19. 2:41 p.m.
Singapore’s COVID-19 cases near 55,000-mark with 132 new patients. 2:05 p.m.
As many as 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Meghalaya as state's tally rises to 1,023. 1:53 p.m.
Ex MP Nandi Yellaiah succumbs to COVID-19 in Telangana. 1:19 p.m.
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000-mark with 1,643 fresh cases. 1:03 p.m.
Pakistan's COVID-19 caseload reaches 283,487 as death toll rises to 6,068. 1:00 p.m.
CISF personnel quarantined after passengers test positive for COVID-19. 12:41 p.m.
COVID-19 may have longer incubation period of eight days, scientists say. 12:39 p.m.
TN CM allows worship in small temples, churches and mosques. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 2,000-mark with 101 fresh cases.
12:18 p.m. Rajasthan reports nine more COVID deaths and 499 fresh cases.
12:17 p.m. The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry mounted to 80 with five more people, including two women, succumbing to the viral infection.
11:46 a.m. One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport in Kozhikode, has tested positive for COVID-19.
11:45 a.m. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates dedicated 400-bed government hospital for COVID-19 patients in Noida.
11:17 a.m. Normal life came to a grinding halt in WB as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases.
11:14 a.m. Centre asks states to test grocery shop workers, vendors, expressing concern that they can be potential COVID-19 spreaders.
10:41 a.m. The Australian state of Victoria records 466 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, including another man in his 30s.
10:14 a.m. There were 61,537 more novel coronavirus cases in India, taking the tally to 20,88,611, while the death toll rose to 42,518 with 933 more fatalities, the Health Ministry says.
10:13 a.m. Telangana reports 2,256 fresh cases and 14 deaths.
9:33 a.m. As many as fifty-three more people, including 19 jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active cases to 235.
