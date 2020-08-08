Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

2:41 p.m. Singapore’s COVID-19 cases near 55,000-mark with 132 new patients. 2:05 p.m. As many as 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Meghalaya as state's tally rises to 1,023. 1:19 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000-mark with 1,643 fresh cases. 1:00 p.m. CISF personnel quarantined after passengers test positive for COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:09 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 2:53 p.m.

Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19. 2:41 p.m.

Singapore’s COVID-19 cases near 55,000-mark with 132 new patients. 2:05 p.m.

As many as 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Meghalaya as state's tally rises to 1,023. 1:53 p.m.

Ex MP Nandi Yellaiah succumbs to COVID-19 in Telangana. 1:19 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000-mark with 1,643 fresh cases. 1:03 p.m.

Pakistan's COVID-19 caseload reaches 283,487 as death toll rises to 6,068. 1:00 p.m.

CISF personnel quarantined after passengers test positive for COVID-19. 12:41 p.m.

COVID-19 may have longer incubation period of eight days, scientists say. 12:39 p.m.

TN CM allows worship in small temples, churches and mosques. Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally crosses 2,000-mark with 101 fresh cases.

12:18 p.m. Rajasthan reports nine more COVID deaths and 499 fresh cases.

12:17 p.m. The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry mounted to 80 with five more people, including two women, succumbing to the viral infection.

11:46 a.m. One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport in Kozhikode, has tested positive for COVID-19.

11:45 a.m. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates dedicated 400-bed government hospital for COVID-19 patients in Noida.

11:17 a.m. Normal life came to a grinding halt in WB as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases.

11:14 a.m. Centre asks states to test grocery shop workers, vendors, expressing concern that they can be potential COVID-19 spreaders.

10:41 a.m. The Australian state of Victoria records 466 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, including another man in his 30s.

10:14 a.m. There were 61,537 more novel coronavirus cases in India, taking the tally to 20,88,611, while the death toll rose to 42,518 with 933 more fatalities, the Health Ministry says.

10:13 a.m. Telangana reports 2,256 fresh cases and 14 deaths.

9:33 a.m. As many as fifty-three more people, including 19 jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active cases to 235.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

'US doesn't recognise Chinese Communist Party as legitimate system of governance'

A senior US diplomat has said the Donald Trump administration does not consider the Chinese Communist Party CCP as a legitimate system of governance. The Chinese Communist Party is saying they have a legitimate system for the rest of the wo...

England must take pressure off 'struggling' Buttler, feel ex-wicketkeepers

England players must endeavour to take the pressure off teammate Jos Buttler, who has been struggling behind the stumps in the ongoing Test against Pakistan, feel former wicketkeepers. Buttler dropped two catches and missed a stumping durin...

30-yr-old man shot at during scuffle in Delhi

A 30-year-old man received a bullet injury during a scuffle in west Delhis Janakpuri area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday at around 8.30 pm at Janakpuris A-Block area, they said. The injured has been identified...

COVID-19 tests of all cyclists, support staff before start of camp on Aug 14 return negative: SAI

The COVID-19 tests of all cyclists and support staff, who have been in quarantine on arrival ahead of the national camp beginning on August 14 here, have returned negative, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday. The team of 11 cycl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020