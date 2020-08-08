GFP concerned over shortened runway of proposed Mopa airport

Referring to the Kerala plane crash tragedy, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Saturday alleged the state government had permitted to reduce the length of the runway at the proposed Mopa international airport in the state. The upcoming airport is expected to become operational by March 2022.

"Last night, a plane crashed in Kerala after overshooting the (tabletop) runway (in Kozhikode). Shockingly our state government had in July this year resolved to reduce the length of the runway at the proposed Mopa airport," GFP president Vijai Sardesai told reporters. Earlier this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced that the state government and the GMR Goa International Airport Limited had agreed to reduce the length of the runway to 3.5 km from 3.75 km.