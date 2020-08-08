GFP concerned over shortened runway of proposed Mopa airport
Referring to the Kerala plane crash tragedy, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Saturday alleged the state government had permitted to reduce the length of the runway at the proposed Mopa international airport in the state. Shockingly our state government had in July this year resolved to reduce the length of the runway at the proposed Mopa airport," GFP president Vijai Sardesai told reporters.PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:39 IST
Referring to the Kerala plane crash tragedy, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Saturday alleged the state government had permitted to reduce the length of the runway at the proposed Mopa international airport in the state. The upcoming airport is expected to become operational by March 2022.
"Last night, a plane crashed in Kerala after overshooting the (tabletop) runway (in Kozhikode). Shockingly our state government had in July this year resolved to reduce the length of the runway at the proposed Mopa airport," GFP president Vijai Sardesai told reporters. Earlier this year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced that the state government and the GMR Goa International Airport Limited had agreed to reduce the length of the runway to 3.5 km from 3.75 km.
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa Forward Party
- Kerala
- Pramod Sawant
- Vijai Sardesai
- Kozhikode
ALSO READ
West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala top three performers under AIFF performance assessment for states
Neuberg Diagnostics gets ICMR approval for COVID testing in Kerala
Kerala Gold Smuggling: NIA seizes Rs 1 cr, 982 gms of gold from Swapna Suresh's bank lockers
Kerala gold smuggling case: Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to judicial custody till Aug 21
Kerala-based startup raises USD 3.1 million in two rounds