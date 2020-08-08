Left Menu
U'khand: Rs 200-Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask in public places

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 200-Rs 500 on people who do not wear face masks in public places.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:26 IST
The Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 200-Rs 500 on people who do not wear face masks in public places. Issuing the order while reviewing the COVID situation in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said first time offenders should be fined Rs 200 and second time offenders Rs 500.    The government will also provide four washable masks to violators of the COVID guidelines, he said.

Rawat asked officials to sternly deal with people coming from high risk areas and hiding their travel histories or misinforming authorities. He said the focus should be on wearing of masks and social distancing in public places. No one flouting the rules should be spared, the chief minister directed.

Rawat also asked officials to credit Rs 2,000 immediately into the accounts of ASHA and Anganwadi volunteers. The amount includes Rs 1,000 announced for them as 'samman rashi' and an equal sum announced on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In case of the death of a coronavirus warrior, Rs 10 lakh should be given to the next of kin from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Rawat asked officials to strengthen the surveillance system and step up sample testing besides giving preference to isolation at hospitals and COVID care centres rather than in home.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash directed all district magistrates to ramp up sample testing and ensure that the reports come fast.          He said sample testing needs to be ramped up especially in districts with higher concentration of industries like Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital..

