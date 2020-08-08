UP: FIR lodged over anti-Modi recorded message

UP: FIR lodged over anti-Modi recorded messagePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:23 IST
Police here have lodged an FIR over a recorded audio message asking Muslims in India to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the national flag on the Independence Day over the recent groundbreaking of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a senior official said on Saturday. The phone calls which appeared to have been originated from abroad were received by some journalists here, Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said.
He said an FIR has been registered against unknown persons at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow and strict action will be initiated against those found guilty.
