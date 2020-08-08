Ex-FCI godown supervisor booked in disproportionate assets case in JK's Udhampur

A former chief supervisor of the Food Corporation of India's Udhampur godown has been booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly amassing huge assets worth crores of rupees disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry was conducted by ACB to verify the facts that Rakesh Kumar Pargal, who was the chief supervisor of the FCI godown in Udhampur and in-charge of vigilance squad in the Food Civil Supplies and Public Distribution department, indulged in corrupt and illegal practices apart from amassing huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, ACB officials said.

It has been found that the official had raised assets several times higher than the genuine income (salary) earned by the official from the service period, they said. ACB searched three different locations that are possessed by Pargal, including important assets of six shops, a house, a showroom, one prime plot measuring approximately 19 marlas, another plot of land measuring one kanal and seventeen marlas of land in Battal Ballian village of Udhampur, an Innova Car, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, a Tata Ace Zip, a Vespa scooty, jewellery besides a palatial duplex house at Badali in Udhampur, they added.

Besides, he is in possession of insurance policies and bank deposits in his name and in the name of his family members. The assets found in the possession of suspect during preliminary enquiry are apparently disproportionate to the known sources of income of Pargal, they said. These facts were disclosed during the enquiry that constituted offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Pargal and hence a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Act.

After registration of case search warrants were taken from the ACB court in Udhampur and in compliance of the order, three different teams were constituted and searches were conducted in residential houses at Badali, Feeling Farms and Dogri haveli at Battal Ballian in Udhampur, they added. During the search, 285 grams gold, incriminating material and documents were seized. Some accounts and lockers were also frozen after being found suspicious.