Vande Bharat Mission will continue: Civil Aviation Ministry
Vande Bharat Mission, under which Indians stranded abroad due to conditions created by COVID-19 are brought back home, will continue, Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday, a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crash-landed at Kozhikode airport resulting in the death of 18 persons.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 18:47 IST
Vande Bharat Mission, under which Indians stranded abroad due to conditions created by COVID-19 are brought back home, will continue, Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday, a day after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crash-landed at Kozhikode airport resulting in the death of 18 persons. "Vande Bharat Mission flights have no problem, the mission will continue," the ministry said.
The Air India Express flight, which was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, had crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport yesterday leading to death of 18 persons including the two pilots. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier in the day visited the Kozhikode Medical College hospital and took stock of the treatment of those who were injured.
He said in a tweet later that 149 persons have been admitted to various hospitals, twenty-three have been discharged and three are critically injured. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials have reached Kozhikode to investigate the accident. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Customs arrests 13 men for smuggling in cigarettes worth over Rs 66 lakh from Dubai
Indian man sentenced to life for stabbing wife to death in Dubai
Farhan, Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment resumes shoot of ‘Hello Charlie’, ‘Dongri to Dubai’
Indian man charged with raping compatriot woman in Dubai
Rugby-Dubai, Cape Town rounds of 2021 Sevens Series cancelled due to pandemic