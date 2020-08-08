Max temperatures stay above normal in Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures settled a few notches above normal levels in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday

Chandigarh, the common capital of both states, recorded its high of 36 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, as per the Meteorological department report. In Haryana, Ambala, Bhiwani, and Karnal recorded their respective maximum temperatures of 36.4, 39.4 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, up to two degrees above normal

Narnaul's maximum temperature was 36.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. In Punjab, Amritsar's maximum was 36 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal while Patiala's maximum was 37 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. Ludhiana recorded its high of 34.2 degrees Celsius. It also witnessed 32 mm rainfall. The Met department has forecast heavy rain in the next two days at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.