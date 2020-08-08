Left Menu
Development News Edition

Body of DJB employee found in water tank in Mayur Vihar: Police

The body of a 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee was found inside a water tank in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Saturday morning, police said. Water supply to around 600 flats in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 has been hit, he said, adding that normal supply will resume by Sunday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:25 IST
Body of DJB employee found in water tank in Mayur Vihar: Police
"Uday, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was working as a pump operator in DJB. His body was found on Saturday morning," a senior police officer said. Image Credit: Flickr

The body of a 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee was found inside a water tank in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Saturday morning, police said. It appears to be a case of suicide by jumping into the tank, the police said, adding that the post-mortem report is awaited. No suicide note was recovered, they said.

"Uday, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was working as a pump operator in DJB. His body was found on Saturday morning," a senior police officer said. A preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased was an alcoholic and his wife used to object to his drinking habit.

The inquest proceedings have been initiated. The deceased is survived by his wife and a daughter who is studying in Class 10. The disinfection exercise of the tank is being carried out, a DJB official said, adding that the water in the reservoir will be flushed out and the supply will resume only after testing the water quality. Water supply to around 600 flats in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 has been hit, he said, adding that normal supply will resume by Sunday morning.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out after cylinder blast in Delhi

A fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded in south Delhis Tigri area on Saturday, officials said. Around six people have been injured in the incident, police said. According to fire officials, they received information about the inc...

Mizoram's Lengpui airport safe for landing: official

Among five airports in the country having tabletop runways, Mizorams Lengpui airport is safe for landing of passenger aircraft like Airbus A320 and mid size cargo planes, an official said on Saturday. The officials assertion came in the bac...

Haryana to develop 104 govt schools as Model Sanskriti schools

With a view to bringing qualitative improvement in education, 104 government schools would be developed as Model Sanskriti Schools, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday. At present, there are 22 Model Sanskriti school...

Virus: MP to form crisis management groups for towns, villages

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up crisis management groups at the sub-division level to contain the coronavirus outbreak in small towns and villages, an official said on Saturday. The directive to set up such groups was given by Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020