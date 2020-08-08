Provide high slice CT scan machines to district hospitals, Nagaur MP urges CM Gehlot

Provide high slice CT scan machines to district hospitals, Nagaur MP urges CM GehlotPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:36 IST
Rajasthan's Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday urged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to make high slice CT scan machines available at all district hospitals. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener in a letter to the chief minister said this should be done to reduce the referral of patients to tertiary care hospitals
He said even people are being referred from the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences to the state-run SMS Hospital, posing a risk to their lives amid the coronavirus crisis.
