Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode district

Rain lashed parts of Kozhikode in Kerala on Saturday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in the district for the day. It had also predicted rainfall in different parts of the state.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rain since the past few days. A massive landslide had occurred in Idukki district and the death toll reached 26 on Saturday. An Air India Express plane had skidded off the surface at Kozhikode airport on Friday. Eighteen persons were killed in the accident. (ANI)