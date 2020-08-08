Left Menu
Goa reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 8,206

A total of 259 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 8,206.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:25 IST
Goa Health Department said the total count includes 2,332 active cases and 72 deaths. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Health Department said the total count includes 2,332 active cases and 72 deaths.

With a spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. (ANI)

