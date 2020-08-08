Goa reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 8,206
A total of 259 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Goa on Saturday taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 8,206.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:21 IST
Goa Health Department said the total count includes 2,332 active cases and 72 deaths.
With a spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. (ANI)