Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renowned academician Agha Ashraf Ali dies at 97

During his career, Ali served in many important positions including as the first chairman of the Board of School Education and a professor at Kashmir University. Meanwhile, several political and social organisations expressed grief over Ali's death. He was an institution in himself and guided generations," the NC president said. Senior PDP leader and former education minister Naeem Akhtar said the Valley had lost one of its brightest stars.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 00:10 IST
Renowned academician Agha Ashraf Ali dies at 97
Ali, who retired as commissioner Higher Education, was nominated to the state legislative council in 2002 by the then Governor G C Saxena, but he refused the offer. Image Credit: Twitter(@sadiquiz)

Renowned academician Agha Ashraf Ali passed away at his home here on Friday night. Ali, who was 97, breathed his last at 11:45 pm at his Rajbagh residence, sources said.

The scholar was weak due to old age and died minutes after going to bed, the sources said on Saturday. They said Ali was laid to rest at his family graveyard, Gulistan Baba Mazaar, at Alamgari Bazar area of the old city.

Ali, who retired as commissioner Higher Education, was nominated to the state legislative council in 2002 by the then Governor G C Saxena, but he refused the offer. During his career, Ali served in many important positions including as the first chairman of the Board of School Education and a professor at Kashmir University.

Meanwhile, several political and social organisations expressed grief over Ali's death. National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief and sorrow over his demise, saying the valley had lost one of the most distinguished scholars who was revered by all. "A renaissance figure of Kashmir, his philosophy of life was firmly grounded in the progressive philosophy of humanism and secularism. A polymath, he authored many books and many lucky ones had the honour of having him as their teacher. He was an institution in himself and guided generations," the NC president said.

Senior PDP leader and former education minister Naeem Akhtar said the Valley had lost one of its brightest stars. "Kashmir today lost one of its brightest stars. Agha Ashraf Ali was no ordinary scholar. He was a school by himself which enlightened, educated generations of students and teachers. He was a true representative of what is good of us and for us," Akhtar said in a tweet. PTI SSB AD

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Bruins and Capitals clash for playoff seeding

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals each get one last chance to get on track before the start of the playoffs as they face off in the conclusion of Eastern Conference round-robin action Sunday afternoon at Toronto. The Bruins 0-2-0 an...

Havana back on lockdown as coronavirus rebounds

Cuba placed Havana back on a strict lockdown on Saturday following a rebound in coronavirus cases, ordering restaurants, bars and pools once more to close, suspending public transportation and banning access to the beach. Cuba, which has be...

Soccer-Juventus hand Pirlo his first manager's role

Serie A champions Juventus stunned Italian football on Saturday by naming World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their manager even though he has no previous experience in the role.Pirlo, 41, was promoted to the senior job one week af...

Arizona has 1,054 new virus cases, 56 deaths

Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 1,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 56 more deathsThe figures from the Department of Health Services increased the states total confirmed COVID-19 cases to nearly 186,000 and the reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020