DMK manifesto: Monthly higher education grant for girl students to be hiked to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000, says TN CM Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:47 IST
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DMK manifesto: Monthly higher education grant for girl students to be hiked to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000, says TN CM Stalin.
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- empowerment
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- equality
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