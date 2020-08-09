Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi to launch financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh cr under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund today

Wishing citizens on the occasion of Balaram Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that he will virtually launch the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 08:38 IST
PM Modi to launch financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh cr under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Wishing citizens on the occasion of Balaram Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that he will virtually launch the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. He will also release the sixth installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN) scheme.

"Wishing countrymen especially farmers on the occasion of Balaram Jayanti, 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau janmotsav'. On this special day at 11 am, through video conferencing, I will introduce a funding facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund," Modi tweeted. "In this programme, the sixth installment of the assistance amount under 'PM-Kisan scheme' will also be released. Rs 17,000 crores will be transferred to the accounts of 8.5 crore farmers. The scheme is proving to be of great help to farmers during the COVID-19 epidemic," he said in another tweet.

The event will be witnessed by lakhs of farmers, cooperatives and citizens across the country. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion. "The fund would bring about the creation of post-harvest management infrastructures and community farming assets such as cold storage, collection centres and processing units. These assets will enable farmers to get greater value for their produce, as they will be able to store and sell at higher prices, reduce wastage and increase processing and value addition. Rs 1 lakh crore will be sanctioned under the financing facility in partnership with multiple lending institutions," read a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The beneficiaries of the scheme will include farmers, PACS, Marketing Cooperative Societies, FPOs, SHGs, Joint Liability Groups (JLG), Multipurpose Cooperative Societies, agri-entrepreneurs, startups, and central/state agency or local body sponsored public-private Partnership Projects, it said. PM-KISAN scheme, which was launched in December 2018, had provided a direct cash benefit of over Rs 75,000 crores to more than 9.9 crore farmers and enabled them to fulfil their agricultural requirements and support their families.

"The rollout and implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme have happened at an unparalleled pace, with funds being directly transferred into the Aadhaar authenticated beneficiaries' bank account to prevent leakage and increase convenience for farmers. The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, through the release of nearly Rs 22,000 crores to aid the farmers during the lockdown period," the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand records 100 days without domestic virus case but warns against complacency

New Zealand marked 100 days without a domestic transmission of the coronavirus on Sunday but warned against complacency as countries like Vietnam and Australia which once had the virus under control now battle a resurgence in infections. Ne...

Gallo's 2-run blast lifts Rangers to shutout win over Angels

Joey Gallos two-run home run in the sixth inning was all the Texas Rangers offense could muster, but it was enough in a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It was enough bec...

Giants belted 3 homers in victory over Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants bombed Clayton Kershaw for three home runs, two by Austin Slater, and three relievers combined to hold a one-run lead over the final 3 13 innings Saturday night in a 5-4 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Jo...

Lessons of Nagasaki survivors should motivate the world to eliminate all nuclear weapons – UN chief

Your example should provide the world with a daily motivation to eliminate all nuclear weapons. Sadly, three-quarters of a century after this city was incinerated by an atomic bomb,the nuclear menace is once again on the rise, said Mr. G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020