Provide job to daughter-in-law to support her child: Deceased AI co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar's father

The father of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, who lost his life in the Air India Express crash-landing incident in Kozhikode on Friday evening, said that his daughter-in-law should be given a job so that she can take care of her child.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 11:52 IST
The mortal remains of co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar reached his native place today morning. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of Akhilesh Kumar reached his native place in Mathura on Sunday morning.

" I want that his wife should be given a job so that she can take care of her child," said Akhilesh Kumar's father while speaking to media. His mortal remains were brought from Kochi to Delhi Airport at 2:25 am on Sunday, which was then brought to Mathura.

About 200 Air India members paid tributes to Kumar and observed two minutes of silence and prayed for the peace of departed officer. At least 18 people including two pilots lost their lives in the incident. The four-cabin crew members were safe, said the Air India Express in a statement.

The Air India Express flight carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode late on Friday evening. (ANI)

