40 more COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh
As many as 40 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, said the State Health Department.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:22 IST
With these new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 3,304 including 1,145 active cases.
While the recoveries stand at 2,118, the death toll in the state due to the infection is 13, the State Health Department added. (ANI)
