Odisha: Deer dies of prolonged illness at Nandankanan Zoo

A male swamp deer, commonly known as Barasingha died due to a prolonging illness at the Nandankanan Zoological Park at Bhubaneswar's Odisha on Sunday. Jayant Das, Deputy Director of the Nandankanan Zoo said that the postmortem report of the deer is awaited. "Postmortem report is awaited. Presently there are three male deers, five female deers and three fawns," he said.

On average, the lifespan of a swamp deer ranges between 10 years to 15 years, as per the National Zoological Park, Government of India. Earlier in March, a 16-year-old male leopard called Suraj had died at the zoo due to alleged respiratory distress. (ANI)