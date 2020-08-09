As lockdown begins, administration uses two vehicles to sanitise Uttarakhand's Khatima town

On the first day of two-day lockdown in Uttarakhand's Khatima, the local administration sanitised the whole town using two vehicles and made sure people followed the lockdown guidelines, Yousuf Ali, the tehsildar of Khatima said. "Post district administration's order of two-day lockdown in the area, the city has been closed completely keeping the security of people in mind. The whole city is been sanitised using two vehicles," the tehsildar said.

A complete lockdown has been imposed on Saturday and Sunday in Khatima by the Udham Singh Nagar administration in Uttarakhand in the light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the town. Earlier on Friday, Singh said, "Over 200 new COVID-19 cases have been reported here which is why the district administration has imposed a weekend lockdown. The city is being sanitised to reduce the risk of infection."

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand currently has a total of 3,322 active cases and 5,963 recoveries. So far, 117 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)